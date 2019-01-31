Colton Underwood Goes From Awkward Teen To Hunky ‘Bachelor’ In Stunning Before & After Pics

The glow up is real for Colton Underwood! The ‘Bachelor’ star shared a picture from his teen years and the transformation will blow you away.

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, 26, is pretty much the personification of the All-American Dream — complete with six-pack abs and a pro-football career. Looking at him it’s hard to imagine he’d ever have an awkward day, let alone a whole awkward stage. But he just shared an old pic that proves he definitely struggled through his teenage years. And we gotta say, we love him even more for it.

The Instagram post Colton shared on Jan. 30 was a side-by-side of him in his teen years versus him now, and it’s almost hard to believe that it’s the same person. In the old pic he’s wearing an oversized white suit and he looks totally uncomfortable — he even has his head down. In the recent photo Colton has on a slim fit, perfectly tailored suit that shows off his buff body. The biggest difference of all — he has his head up and is smiling proudly at the camera.

Colton points out the obvious change in his attitude in his caption, writing: “It’s crazy what a tailor and some confidence can do for a person.” We agree with Colton, the change is pretty crazy. And so comforting. It’s nice to know that everyone has an awkward stage — even super hot reality TV stars.

As fans of The Bachelor know, when it comes to Colton, things aren’t always what you’d expect. The biggest shocker came back when he was on The Bachelorette in 2018 and he revealed that he’s still a virgin. Colton’s virginity became a major storyline on the show and continues to be a major topic of discussion on this season of The Bachelor. It’s also caused him to the brunt of a lot of jokes. SNL even devoted an entire sketch to him called “Virgin Hunk.” But Colton doesn’t seem to let the judgement get him down. He’s even using his time in the spotlight to try and change people’s perceptions and break down stereotypes about what it means to be a man. Clearly this guy has found his confidence, and it shows.