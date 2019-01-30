JWoww Slams Roger Mathews For Trying To ‘Take Her Down’ & ‘Smear’ Her: You’re ‘Cruel & Vicious’

JWoww’s feud with Roger Mathews just got nasty. In an over 2,000 word message addressed to her estranged husband, she threw wild allegations of domestic abuse, cheating and more against Roger.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, reached her breaking point. After she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews in Sept. 2018, their separation grew uglier with a co-parenting argument that led to a 911 call, a temporary restraining order (against Roger), her estranged husband’s involvement with an ex arrested for extortion, and the climax: an over 2,300 word message addressed to Roger, shared to JWoww’s website on Jan. 30. Throughout the letter, the Jersey Shore star addressed four major allegations: Roger’s “acts of domestic violence,” an “affair,” contacting “her ex boyfriends” to “inflict harm” upon her, and for putting her and their 2-year-old son Greyson in “serious medical jeopardy.” JWoww’s rep has replied to HollywoodLife’s story with “no comment,” and we have no knowledge of – and cannot confirm at the time of publication – that any of these statements are true. Roger’s rep also gave “no comment” to HL.

Most of the message tackled Roger’s alleged acts of “domestic violence,” reading, “I confided in you about my painful past as a survivor of domestic violence…When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.” Getting into details, she wrote, “You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews…. You have spit at me. You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

JWoww even claimed to have 2-year-old footage of Roger choking her and throwing her “down to the floor in the kitchen.” At the bottom of the letter, JWoww shared videos taken a day after this alleged assault, which the Jersey Shore star claimed Roger threatened to use against her. In the videos, JWoww is “crying and ranting,” but clarified — according to her side of the story — that was because Roger “called me horrible names, disparaged my father…falsely accuse[d] that I’m a “drug addict,” and “bragged” about “how this woman you had an affair with is ‘smoking hot’ and how ‘she was worth getting punched by her husband.'”

JWoww also slammed Roger for contacting two of her exes, one of them being Thomas Lippolis, who was arrested for threatening to reveal JWoww’s secrets if she didn’t pay him $25,000. By then, JWoww had already received a temporary restraining order against Roger and wrote, “It is unfathomable to me that because of you proactively contacting an ex-boyfriend of mine to team up against me, he was arrested for trying to extort money from me. You didn’t stop there though…You knew that another ex from my college years brutally beat me so badly that I was hospitalized. He was incarcerated for the violent acts against me. He was guilty of 3 counts of criminal contempt in the second degree.”

And JWoww had just as much to say about Roger’s alleged negligent parenting of their two kids, Greyson and Meilani, 4. Addressing their son, JWoww wrote, “You insisted that Greyson didn’t need help and that I was the one who needed it. It was all about safeguarding your ego instead of our son’s medical needs.” You can read JWoww’s full message, here.