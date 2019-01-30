Dove Cameron Slams Haters Of Her Sexy New Bikini Post: ‘Reevaluate What Trips You Up’

Dove Cameron is not having it with the haters. The singer defended herself after receiving backlash for a bikini post that was dubbed too sexy. See her clap back message!

Disney star Dove Cameron, 23, is making it clear: she’s an adult and will make her own decisions! The Descendants star slammed haters who came for her online, after she posted a sexy video, showing her posing in a bikini. “I love the female body,” Dove first captioned her post, but after receiving some not-so-nice comments, she then updated her message. “Guys if i’m in a bathing suit, and i’m 23 and you’re tripping, you need to re-evaluate what trips you up. and also get more comfortable w the human body,” she then wrote. Tell em’!

Dove didn’t stop there. Hours later, the starlet posted a follow-up IG picture, depicting William-Adolphe Bouguereau’s 1879 portrait of “The Birth of Venus,” and continued to defend her bikini snap. “The human body isn’t offensive y’all. stop objectifying women so hard that you convince yourself that something natural and beautiful could ever be something offensive. also let women define their own bodies & their relationship to their bodies for themselves. stop defining women’s bodies for said women. (goes for women shaming women as well) it’s so repressed and unhealthy to look at nakedness and see something bad. it’s just hundreds of years of social conditioning & it’s super weird,” she said in one part of her message.

The comments rolled in both before and after Dove updated her post, and it seemed like everybody felt some type of way about her post! Many came to Dove’s defense. “What’s wrong if she wanna show her body? she’s 23, she’s noT a teenager, she can do whatever she wants with HER body,” one comment read. “You look amazing!❤️” another fan wrote. Still – many just could not get onboard with the sexy snap. “I get it and totally agree but I’m already GUCCI about the human body I’m just not a huge fan about it being displayed like this,” one person replied. “My cousin’s teenage daughter (she’s 13) is a fan of yours. Do you think this is appropriate for her?” part of another comment read. You do, you, Dove!

This isn’t the first time Dove has touched upon body positivity. “I’ve never said this before, but I had such a bad case of anorexia. I was so badly down that hole,” she told StyleCaster last spring. “I was not eating for days sometimes. But it was because I thought I needed to be absolutely tiny to be loved. I genuinely thought I needed to be as skinny as I possibly could to be loved and appreciated and good enough.” We’re glad to see that Dove is in a happy and healthy place at the moment!