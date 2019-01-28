Who Is David Duron?: 5 Things About Kourtney Kardashian’s New Mystery Man After Sweet Dinner Date

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have a new man in her life and he’s cute! After the two were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu on Jan. 23, fans are dying to know more about him! Here’s 5 facts about Duron, and you’ll be surprised who’s in his inner circle!

All eyes have been on Kourtney Kardashian‘s love life ever since she split with ex, Younes Bendjima last summer. Now, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, has fans buzzing that she may no longer be single after she was spotted with a mystery man — now identified as David Duron. The two were photographed all smiles as they left Nobu Malibu together on January 23, and we’ve learned more about him. Take a look at five fast facts about David Duron!

1. David Dee Duron (as seen on his Instagram) is a Lousiana native, who now resides in Miami. — Duron is one of four brothers, and his father is a pastor. He attended Southeastern University in central Florida, where he played football. The university even featured him on a billboard in 2015.

2. He’s got some famous family ties. — Duron’s brother Dakota is the reported brother-in-law of celebrity pastor, Rich Wilkerson Jr., who is known for his close relationships with celebrities including, Justin Bieber. In 2014, he officiated the marriage of Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41. Wilkinson has been good friends with the Kardashian family for years. Kourtney shared of photo with him and his wife on Instagram, celebrating the launch of his book, Sandcastle Kings with artwork by West. Duron’s other brother, Dez, was a finalist on The Voice back in 2012. He competed on Christina Aguilera‘s team.

3. Duron is very involved with Vous church. — The church, which is located in Miami, is led by Rich Wilkinson Jr. and his wife, DawnChere Wilkinson. The Wilkinson duo are the lead pastors at Vous. Oh, and Kourtney is a frequent attendee. Duron’s Twitter bio also reads, “I love Jesus.”

4. Duron is single. — Well, for now. His friend, Jason Kennedy, a veteran anchor at E! News, posted a photo of him and Duron on his Instagram story with the caption, “He’s single” with an arrow pointing to Duron. The photo was posted on January 25, just two days after his dinner outing with Kourtney.

5. He can sing. — In 2014, Duron, along with his three brothers, Dakota, Dez and Denny Jr., all performed on the Marcus and Joni show, on the popular Christian television network, Daystar. The site also said their father was present for the appearance, Rev. Denny Duron, who serves as a senior pastor at Shreveport Community Church.

Oh, and, did you notice that all of the Duron men begin their names with the letter “D”? — There’s only one famous family who begins their names with the same first and last letter that comes to mind. Any guesses? … (Kardashians). Did we mention he enjoys snowboarding? (FYI: Kourtney loves to ski!) It seems as though Kourt and her new friend have a lot in common!