‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice: Can He Return To The U.S. After Getting Deported? Legal Expert Speaks

After a judge ordered Joe Giudice to be deported to Italy, we learned how ‘likely’ Teresa’s husband can at least vacation in the United States afterwards — a family attorney EXCLUSIVELY explained the legal process to HL.

Joe Giudice, 46, will most likely be bidding the United States a permanent farewell after his 41-month prison sentence wraps up this summer. “The only way” Joe’s four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10 can see him is “to go to Italy to visit him, but he’s not going to ever be able to come back,” Peter G. Aziz, New Jersey state family attorney, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after a judge ordered Teresa’s husband to be deported to his native country in Oct. 2018. And thanks to his charges for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, Joe’s prospects at playing tourist in the United States is looking just as grim. Instead of obtaining an Italian passport like most folks, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star will have to apply for a waiver.

“He will most likely be denied entry to the U.S,” Aziz explained. “Some people have a better chance than others of receiving waivers to reenter the United States. Getting a waiver following an aggravated felony is extremely difficult.” Yet, there’s still hope, as our attorney source added, “He was convicted of tax evasion, so he definitely has a better chance than someone who committed an aggravated felony. But the chance is still slim.”

Finding other loopholes will be just as difficult, as Joe can’t simply apply for another green card. “Someone who has been deported from the United States cannot apply for a new immigrant visa, nonimmigrant visa, adjustment of status, or other admission to the United States without complying with certain legal restrictions,” the attorney continued.

So, what hope does Joe have? Looking at the big picture, he had 30 days to appeal the deportation order, which the Bravo star did in Nov. 2018. There hasn’t been much updates since, but there’s one other option: “There is another way which is called a ‘motion to reopen,’ but he would have to convince the judge that the case should be reconsidered along with supportive law, facts and evidence that may persuade the court,” Aziz told us. It sounds like the Giudices will have to plan family vacations to Italy in the meantime.