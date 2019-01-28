Blac Chyna & Kid Buu Break Up After They Get In Violent Fight Over Cheating

Blac Chyna and Kid Buu enjoyed a romantic Hawaiian holiday until the video vixen learned the rapper cheated on her and she broke things off. Now is he getting back at her with Alexis Skyy?

Blac Chyna, 30, was all smiles while enjoying a sun-soaked romantic Hawaiian getaway with her on-again, off-again new beau, Kid Buu, 30, over the weekend. But things escalated quickly, according to TMZ, when cops were called to their Four Seasons hotel room in Honolulu in the early morning hours on Jan. 28. The site reported that Chyna “scratched Kid Buu,” and “he then slammed her against the wall several times and choked her.” Their source also reported that things “turned violent” and although Chyna was not taken to the hospital, somebody did “call 911, and cops and paramedics arrived on scene.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a source close to Chyna who said, “Blac Chyna got into a big fight with Kid Buu during her vacation after she found out he cheated on her with another girl during their trip. The boyfriend of the girl Kid Buu was cheating with found out and contacted Chyna directly to tell her what happened. Chyna and Kid Buu got into a huge fight and she broke things off with him and then went on Instagram to say she’s single. Kid Buu wanted to get revenge at Chyna so he started posting about Alexis Skyy and apologizing to her.”

Things initially appeared to be going well between the two lovebirds as the rapper posted several videos on his Instagram stories while grinding up on the video vixen, who was dressed in a skintight white lace jumpsuit just one day earlier. But things quickly got confusing when Kid Buu began posting screenshots of – and referring to – his ex, Alexis Skyy, 24. This is the same woman that Chyna allegedly got into an altercation with on Jan. 12, and who was also seen getting cozy with Chyna’s ex, and the father of her two-year-old daughter Dream, Rob Kardashian, 31. First, Kid Buu posted a blank screen with the words “For love I feel so blind.” Then, he posted a photo of her captioned, “Sheesh. Well damn I take back everything I ever said about this bad ting.” Then, he posted a message, where he apparently slid in her DMs. He wrote, “I know it’s probably too late to take things back but I want to apologize about earlier today I was out of place I should’ve never gotten involved in yalls two business. Truthfully has nothing to do with me. He then tagged the Love & Hip Hop star and said “Tell @alexisskyy_ Kid Buu said hit that DM. On baby Jesus.”

Hours after the incident went down, Kid Buu took to his Instagram stories once again as he stood shirtless in a red robe and angrily shouted in Spanish during, “Don’t f**k with me, I’m a grown man.” Despite Kid Buu’s pitiful pleas to Alexis, we doubt she’s focused on their messy breakup, and instead on her little girl, Alaiya Grace, who had emergency brain surgery. Alexis has been begging for prayers from fans, after her one-year-old baby, who is also the daughter of rapper Fetty Wap, was hospitalized. And while Alexis’ daughter is recovering, we reported earlier in the day that Chyna’s Hawaiian holiday came during the same weekend that she was allegedly supposed to have her scheduled time with Dream on Saturday, January 26. However, the mother-of-two jetted out of town without telling her ex, and failed to notify the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that she would be unavailable to take her daughter for the weekend.

HollywoodLife has reached out for our own police report, and to Blac Chyna and Kid Buu’s rep for comments, but have not heard back yet.