‘RHOA’: The Ladies Fear NeNe’s ‘Gonna Murder’ Them After They Abandon Her In Tokyo

Don’t mess with NeNe Leakes! Sadly, the ladies learned that the hard way during the Jan. 27 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, when they abandoned her in Tokyo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta were still in Tokyo during the Jan. 27 episode, and they were headed out for another fun-filled day with their city guide, Aya. However, NeNe wasn’t very punctual and the last time the women went out with Aya, she told them that her No.1 rule is “don’t be late”. So when NeNe failed to show up for their day trip, Aya told the driver to pull away without her. “No!” Tanya screamed out as the van door shut. And then, Eva asked, “Can you not leave NeNe?!” But Aya didn’t care. Just as NeNe emerged from the hotel, she saw the “school bus” driving away.

Cynthia quickly jumped on the phone with NeNe to explain what happened, but it didn’t help. “OK, I don’t even care,” NeNe told Cynthia. “I don’t care because I don’t have to come to the thing. I don’t even care about coming. Have fun. I’m good.” Even though NeNe sounded calm, all of the ladies knew she was anything but okay after they abandoned her at the hotel. “OK, did y’all hear just how calm NeNe was?” Porsha asked in a confessional. “‘Y’all go ahead, I’m good. Enjoy.’ She gon’ murder one of us tonight, I can feel it.”

Fortunately, NeNe didn’t murder anyone, but Gregg had been giving her an attitude over the phone all day, so she wasn’t in the best of moods. And that might be why she blew up on Tanya earlier in the day. But when the ladies reunited and went out for a sexy night in the Red Light District, they all got along and ended the episode on a high note. Eva was devastated over her grandfather’s illness, but the ladies did their best to keep her in good spirits. Even Marlo put her differences with Eva aside — following a spat on the bus — to console her.

