Legs for days! Kendall Jenner is sexy and stunning in a new shoe ad, alongside Willow Smith and model Jean Campbell. See the gorgeous new campaign below.

It’s nearly Spring 2019, which means it’s strappy sandal season! Who better to model Stuart Weitzman‘s latest collection than leggy Kendall Jenner! The model and reality star posed alongside Jean Campbell, Willow Smith and Yang Mi. Yang was actually a face of Estee Lauder alongside Kendall as well! All of the ladies look so pretty in these new ads, wearing silky dresses, nude shoes, and pretty beauty. Their natural makeup was done by Fulvia Farolfi and hair was styled by James Pecis for the campaign.

Kendall looks SO gorgeous — she’s finally feeling self confident after many years of struggling with acne. She recently opened up on her Instagram, writing: “While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating. It’s something that I’ve dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure. As humans, I don’t think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being “perfect” is the standard. We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post. I’d like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect.“

Kendall continued, “Being insecure about my acne gave me thick skin but I wouldn’t ever wish that feeling upon anyone so after trying countless options, I found something that has been helpful in maintaining clear skin for me. It’s been a long journey but I’m excited for where my skin is now. I didn’t think I’d see the day where I would feel confident posting a makeup free picture. My goal is to open up a dialogue around skin positivity.” We think she looks glowing and gorgeous in this new campaign!