Paris Hilton Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body As She Enjoys Tropical Vacation With Friends

Paris Hilton stunned in a turquoise bikini on Jan. 21 as she cruised the coast of Mexico with a few famous friends! Watch a video of the moment!

The lavish life of Paris Hilton, 37, continues. The hotel heiress lived it up in the sun with some pals on Jan. 21, and the video of the moment is envy-inducing, to say the least! In the clip, which paris shared to her Instagram page, she flaunted her famous figure while donning a turquoise bikini and cheetah print scarf. The star basked in the sun with a large group of friends, in a speed boat that left her hair whipping in the wind. Paris struck a series of poses in the video, with the likes of actor Ansel Elgort, 24, at her side. With drinks flowing and music bumping, this looked like one hell of a boat party! “#LivingAndLovingLife’ Paris captioned her snap.

It’s so great to see Paris having some fun after a hard breakup last year. The socialite called off her engagement with Chris Zylka, 33 in November of 2018, but it looks like she hasn’t missed a beat. Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton, gave HollywoodLife an update on how her daughter is doing at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards. “She’s good. Yes! I think so, she is very positive like that,” her mom said when asked how Paris has been recovering. However, she went on to say that Paris may not be getting back in the saddle right away. “I think it is a good time to just reflect. Its the New Year and its time to think about… You know, you don’t always have to be in a relationship,” said Kathy. That being said, the star’s mom added that the split was hard on the family as a whole. “The problem is you end up falling in love with these people, and they are so sweet, and they become part of the family,” Kathy added.

HollywoodLife got a post-breakup update from the star herself, when Paris attended the Rachel Zoe Resort Holiday Presentation at Palisades Village on Nov. 28. At the time, Paris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was feeling “really good.” She further explained, “I’m so happy. I’ve been working and been super busy. It’s great to be back here with my family in LA because I’ve been traveling so much,” she said. “I’m just happier than ever and excited. It’s going to be an amazing 2019.” That’s what we like to hear!

Watch Paris and her friends enjoy some fun in the sun in the video above! Also onboard were pals Violetta Komyshan, Crystal Lourd, Cade Hudson, and Instagram star Claudia Oshry Soffer. What a crew!