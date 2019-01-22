Nikki Bella Responds To MMA Fighter Henry Cejudo’s Crush Confession & Asks Him Out For A Drink

Shoot your shot, Henry Cejudo! After the MMA fight declared Nikki Bella as his biggest crush, she sent him the most epic video response, suggesting they should grab a drink together! Will they have their first date? — Watch here!

Could Nikki Bella, 35, be off the market soon? Well, it all depends if her invitation for a cocktail with MMA fighter, Henry Cejudo, 31, is the real deal or not. The playful banter began when Cejudo made the first move. He publicly revealed that Nikki has been his crush during an interview following his winning fight against Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw on Saturday night, January 19.

“Nikki Bella’s been like my biggest crush,” Cejudo told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani with the biggest smile. “I can tell you, she’s been like my biggest crush.” Cejudo went on to explain that he actually ran into Nikki and her twin sister Brie, 35, while on a first class flight where they were seated next to each other. “I was like, ‘How am I going to approach this? How am I going to approach this?’” Cejudo joked.

Eventually he figured out a clutch plan to approach the Total Bella’s star. He asked Nikki to give a shout-out to his 9-year-old niece, who is a huge fan of the WWE star. In fact, Cejudo said his niece even dressed as Nikki for Halloween and her birthday, which was Bella Twins-themed. “[Bella] was super nice, I used my niece to talk to her,” Cejudo laughed, explaining, “I’m talking about the single one!” after the host asked if his crush was the single Bella or the married twin. Brie is married to WWE pro, Daniel Bryan, 37.

Dear Nikki Bella of the @BellaTwins. My friend @HenryCejudo, Olympic Gold Medalist and UFC flyweight savior, would like to get to know you, like, more than a friend. ❤️❤️❤️ Whaddya say?? Full interview: https://t.co/OQw0wYpd2F pic.twitter.com/BSUP7ZDLqG — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 22, 2019

“Single, trilingual and ready to mingle,” Cejudo said at the end of his interview. He even told the host to tag Nikki when he posted the interview online. And, lo and behold, after Helwani tweeted out the interview, just like he told Cejudo he would, Nikki responded!

“What up, Henry, so I just saw your interview on Ariel’s podcast and wow, thank you very much,” Nikki began. “I want to say first of all congrats on your really big win I would like to think that you know, maybe, possibly I was a good-luck charm, you know, meeting you on the flight.”

“And I’m hoping maybe one day in Arizona you can train me before I get back into that ring because I think you have a few moves that you could show me that could really take it to the women.” That’s when she turned up the heat!

“Hey, I mean I know you’re cutting weight and all but maybe one day we could grab a drink,” Bella said, before suggesting she should send him a bottle of her own wine, Belle Radici. “Again, congrats on your big victory. That was amazing.” Nikki and her ex, WWE superstar, John Cena, 41, ended their one-year engagement and six-year relationship in April 2018.