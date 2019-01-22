‘Chicago Med’ Preview: Will Rushes To Natalie’s Side After She’s Injured In Helicopter Crash

They may not be on the best of terms, but Will doesn’t waste any time running to Natalie after she’s involved in a helicopter crash. Watch our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 23 episode of ‘Chicago Med’ now!

Will and Natalie fans, this Chicago Med EXCLUSIVE preview is just what the doctor ordered. As Will and Ethan are walking through the hospital, Ethan asks why Will is rubbing his back. Will says that he’s been sleeping on his brother’s couch lately, and it’s not exactly a warm, comfy bed. It’s a “pile of rocks,” Will admits. Ethan wants to know what’s up with Natalie. “She kicked me out. You gotta ask her,” Will tells Ethan. Natalie kicked Will out of the house after finding out he was carrying a concealed weapon. Will hasn’t been the same since his time in witness protection, and his relationship with Natalie has suffered because of it.

Suddenly, Maggie comes up to them to say that Natalie’s helicopter went “down hard.” Will immediately wants to know if Natalie was hurt. “Nothing serious,” Maggie says. “A dislocated shoulder.” But Natalie and the patient are stuck, and she needs a new oxygenator brought to her ASAP. Dr. Lanik wants Ethan to go to Natalie, but that’s not happening on Will’s watch. “No way,” Will tells Dr. Lanik. “I’m going.” Ethan agrees to cover for Will while he goes to help Natalie. Ethan is truly the best friend. Will this be what gets Will and Natalie back on track? Let’s hope so.

Also during the episode, the personal drama between Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker boils over. Dr. Charles and Dr. Choi work to help a patient come to terms with their addiction. April helps Elsa deal with the loss of her first patient. Chicago Med season 4 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.