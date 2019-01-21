Lolo Jones: 5 Things To Know About The Olympian Competing On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Lolo Jones is one heck of a competitor, so she’s going to be one to watch on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ season 2. So, who is Lolo Jones? If you need a refresher about the Olympian, we’ve got you covered!

Lolo Jones, 36, is going from the track to the Celebrity Big Brother house! The athlete will be joining other well-known celebrities in the ultimate competition for $250,000. The second season premieres Jan. 21 on CBS. Want to know more about Lolo? Here are 5 key facts you must know about her!

1. Lolo’s an Olympian! She is a hurdler and bobsledder. She competed in the 2008, 2012, and 2014 Olympic Games. Her specialties are the 60-meter and 100-meter hurdles. She was also a member U.S. national bobsled team and competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics. She is one of the few athletes who have competed in both Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

2. She plans to stay a virgin until marriage. She revealed that she was not having sex until marriage in a 2012 interview. “It’s just a gift I want to give my husband,” she said on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, according to the Washington Post. “But please understand this journey has been hard. There’s virgins out there and I want to let them know that it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Harder than training for the Olympics. Harder than graduating from college has been to stay a virgin before marriage. I’ve been tempted, I’ve had plenty of opportunities.”

3. She competed on Dancing With the Stars! She was paired with DWTS pro Keo Motsepe. The pair was eliminated in week one of season 19.

4. Lolo is not her real name. She was born Lori Jones, but she was called “Lolo” to distinguish her from her mother, according to TV Guide.

5. She knows one of her fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestants! Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is also a cast member on Celebrity Big Brother season 2. Like Lolo, he competed in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. She posted an Instagram photo with Ryan while at the Olympics Training Center in 2016.