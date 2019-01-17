La La Anthony Finally Confirms She’s Back Together With Carmelo After Months Of Speculation

La La Anthony finally confirmed she’s back with Carmelo after they celebrated New Year’s together as a family with their son Kiyan! She posted a throwback photo of her with the NBA star and added this sweet message!

La La, 39, and Carmelo Anthony, 34, are back together nearly two years after they announced their separation in April 2017! The Power actress confirmed the news in an Instagram post on January 17, writing, “Best friends who were trying to figure this thing called love out…”, along with a red heart emoji. The photo, which featured Melo with his arm around her, was a throwback from when the pair looked like two kids! While the photo was not dated, La La and Melo began dating when she was just 19.

The NBA star and the fashion designer rang in 2019 as a family with their son, Kiyan, 11, in Mexico. Melo posted a video of their New Year’s festivities to his Instagram Stories, showing himself and La La laughing and dancing. In December, Melo attended her third annual Winter Wonderland holiday charity at Gauchos Gym in the South Bronx. The athlete even recited kind remarks to attendees on La La’s behalf. And, before that, an eyewitness spotted La La at the launch of his Melo Made Fashion Week presentation in September. It was only a matter of time before these two found their way back to each other!

And, it looks like the couple’s celebrity and athlete friends are thrilled about their reconciliation! La La’s longtime BFF, Kim Kardashian, 38, commented “I love this!!!!”, underneath the photo. Melo’s fellow NBA player friend, J.R. Smith, 33, said, “YESSAAAA,” with flame emojis. Gabrielle Union, 46, also commented on the throwback photo, and Halle Berry, 52, left four red heart emojis in the comments.

For months, fans have speculated if the tumultuous couple had reconciled. In 2018, they were spotted out together on multiple occasions with one another, and as a family with their son. But, they never addressed reports that they were back together. The pair split in the spring of 2017 amid reports that the former Houston Rockets player had been unfaithful.

Nonetheless, during interviews after their split, La La always went to bat for Melo, even admitting that they were not divorced, despite the split. Instead, she described their situation as “relationship issues and marriage problems.” Last year, she even told HollywoodLife that she was working on putting herself first and making sure she was happy.

Despite their breakup, La La always remained adamant that she and Melo were best friends. “When you’re with someone for 13 years since they were 19 years old, and you have a 10 year-old child, you’d hope that you guys would be cool,” she said during an appearance on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, in July 2017. “We are the best of friends.”