Alicia Keys Tells Her Kids She’s Hosting The Grammys & They Could Not Care Less: Funny Video

Alicia Keys’ two sons aren’t impressed that their mom is hosting the 2019 Grammys. See the hilarious video where the singer told her kids the big news!

Alicia Keys can’t wait to host the 2019 Grammys on Feb. 10, but not everyone close to her is as thrilled as she is. The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself telling her two sons, Egypt, 8, and Genesis, 4, the big news. “I got some good news guys, or I got some news. Guess what? I am going to host the Grammys!” Keys revealed, throwing up her arms in excitement.

But the announcement didn’t go over how she was likely expecting. Instead of cheers of congratulations, the two boys were completely silent until Genesis let out a squeal and Egypt asked, “What’s the Grammys?” Don’t worry Alicia, we’re excited for you!

While Egypt and Genesis couldn’t care less that their mom is hosting the biggest night in music, it is a pretty big deal. Alicia, who has 15 Grammy Awards of her own, will be the first woman in 14 years to host the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Queen Latifah was the last woman to host the show in 2005. Rosie O’Donnell hosted in 2000 and 1999, Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 1996 and 1997, and Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1992. It’s about time a female celebrity got the gig!

The 61st annual Grammy Awards is set to air live on CBS on Feb. 10, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.