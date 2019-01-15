Marla Maples, 55, Flaunts Toned & Trim, Age-Defying Body As She Does Yoga In Crop Top & Shorts

Former Mrs. Trump, Marla Maples, showed off her impressive – and bendy – yoga skills while vacationing in the Caribbean.

Who knew Marla Maples was such a yogi? The 55-year-old thrilled her fans on Instagram on Jan. 14 by showing off her flexibility while doing some yoga moves on a yacht in the Caribbean. Donald Trump’s second ex-wife looked incredibly fit in a skimpy crop top and shorts after going on a hike that left her quads sore. She posed for three photos showing her giving her body a good stretch.

“So after the 4 1/2 mile hike straight up and down Gros Piton my quads were so sore, and my toes and most everything else,” she captioned the pics, “but this pose, I believe called Swan in #Yoga and the others to follow were so helpful to stretch out the soreness, especially the quads.” Marla added, “#Yoga works and breathing deep into any pain we may feel allows the oxygen to flow and healing and relief to come. Try it :))”

Earlier in the day Marla shared photos of her at the top of Gros Piton on the island of St. Lucia. She even showed off her yoga moves on the mountain while posing for pics. Her Instagram followers were impressed with both sets of photos. One fan wrote, “You look amazing!” Another person asked, “What is your health routine? I want to be as healthy and fit as you.” Responding to her hiking pics, one fan wrote, “You have beautiful legs.”

While Marla was living her best life, working out in the Caribbean, her ex, President Trump, was serving fast food to the Clemson Tigers football team. In the midst of the government shutdown – and because most of the White House staff had been furloughed – POTUS decided to feed his guests food from McDonald’s and Wendy’s. He tweeted the morning after,on Jan. 15, “Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!” It’s a far cry from his ex’s healthy lifestyle!