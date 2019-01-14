‘The Resident’ Shocker: [Spoiler] Shot Dead In Jaw-Dropping Final Moments

Someone didn’t make it out of the Jan. 14 winter premiere of ‘The Resident’ alive. In the final minutes of the episode, [Spoiler] was shot and killed in a scene that will leave you speechless. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Dr. Lane Hunter got out of jail during the Jan. 14 episode of The Resident, but she didn’t live long on the outside. Lane Hunter was shot dead through her hotel room door. Her killer, Roger, shot her three times and left her to bleed out on her spotless hotel room floor. After Lane was released from prison, former patients and loved ones protested, including a woman named Natalie. Lane gave Natalie chemo when she didn’t have cancer. Natalie’s husband, Roger, also had a sister who was mistreated by Lane. Roger had a lot of rage towards Lane and took it out on her with three bullets.

This all happened as Dr. Bell wrote his resignation letter. While it seemed like he may have ordered the hit on Lane, it later appeared that he did not. Just before he hit send, his assistant ran in to tell him that Lane was dead. Dr. Bell was beyond shocked to hear the news about Lane’s death, but he didn’t waste any time going back to his computer and deleting his email to the Board of Directors. He was upset, but not that upset. Was Dr. Bell truly surprised or just a really good actor? With Dr. Bell, you never know. Once again, Dr. Bell managed to find his way out of a tight spot.

Earlier in the episode, Lane asked Dr. Bell to testify in her upcoming trial regarding Lily Kendall’s death. Dr. Bell refused and said he was done being blackmailed by her. “You’re done when I say you’re done,” Lane told him. She threatened to expose all of his secrets if he didn’t testify in her favor. Well, Lane won’t ever get that chance. That girl is D-E-A-D. The Resident showrunner Todd Harthan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in Dec. 2018 that the audience “will be pretty satisfied” with how the battle between Lane and Bell “comes to a close,” and he certainly delivered on that front! The Resident season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.