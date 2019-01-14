Rob Kardashian Reveals Alexis Skyy Is His ‘WCW’ With Gushing Message After Her Fight With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has a HUGE crush on social media vixen Alexis Skyy, the same girl who got into a vicious clash with his ex, Blac Chyna!

Well, this is ironic. Just two days after Blac Chyna, 30, got into a vicious fight with social media star Alexis Skyy, 24, her ex, Rob Kardashian, decided to shoot his shot. After Alexis posted a steamy snapshot to Instagram, flaunting her curves, Rob revealed he has a major crush on her! “My WCW…I’ve been wanting you for so long,” Rob said when reposting the photo to snapchat, showing off Alexis’ skintight, neon pink skirt and bra top.

Meanwhile, it was on Jan. 12, that the social media maven got into a brawl with Blac, while the two were out at at a private party in Los Angeles. Alexis, who has appeared on Love & Hip Hop, claimed that Rob’s ex-fiancée threw a drink at her. She then took to her Instagram account to detail the damage, and said that everything at the bash was cool until Blac flipped out and asked her to leave! It was then that Alexis reportedly took a swing at Blac, and was whisked out of the party. The video and screenshots obtained by TMZ, have since been deleted off of Skyy’s account. “I’M NOT LEAVING LA UNTIL U SE ME!!! I DON’T HAVE S—T ELSE TO SAY,” she reportedly posted on her Instagram Stories before adding, “PLEASE TRYING TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE I’M CRAZY .. I’M NOT EVEN THE TYPE TO START A FIGHT. SHE THREW A DRINK AT ME.” Drama drama drama!

Regardless of what happened between Rob’s ex and Skyy, Rob doesn’t seem to mind. He’s still crushing big-time on the star, and fans are shipping these two together HARD. “Marry Rob sis. We rooting for you,” one said in a comment below her Instagram post. “Go get Rob sis,” another urged. “Alexis Kardashian sounds amazing ❤️🙌🏼 you and Rob would be so cute together for real ❤️❤️❤️😍” a third fan wrote.

While it remains to be see if Alexis will ever wear the coveted Kardashian name, Rob definitely does have eyes for her. Just look at his adorable WCW post about her above!