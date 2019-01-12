Desiree Hartsock: ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Gives Birth To Baby Boy #2 With Husband Chris Siegfried

She’s here! Desiree and Chris just welcomed their baby boy, and we’ve got all the details on their precious newborn!

Desiree Hartsock, 32, and Chris Siegfried, 32, are officially proud parents of two little ones! The former Bachelorette just gave birth, according to Us Weekly, which means the couple now have two under two. “Both mother and son are healthy and happy,” Desiree’s rep told Us. They also revealed that that the baby weighed in at 8 lbs 2 oz. Think they’re up to that challenge? Their first, Asher Wrigley, was born in October 2016 and although he seems super sweet, it’s safe to say that Desiree and Chris are in for a lot of sleepless nights in the near future. That’s a lot of little ones to juggle! But TBH, if Desiree can handle dating 25 guys at once over the course of ten weeks on a reality TV show, then we bet she’s got this in the bag. At the very least, Desiree and Chris can take comfort in the fact that they aren’t outnumbered by their babies — yet.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second in July with the most amazing reveal ever! Desiree and Chris posted a photo on Instagram of Asher reading holding a book called I Am A Big Brother, but with just one swipe to the right, he was sobbing. LOL! “He just didn’t want to take direction,” his mom wrote. “What kind of toddler is he? And had a tantrum but we are glad to share our good news with you all and can’t wait to take you along for the ride!” And take us along for the ride they did, even letting fans in on their sweet sex reveal. They incorporated their son into that milestone moment too, by having him bite into a cupcake. Guess what was waiting inside? Blue frosting! “We are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family!” Desiree captioned the video.

Chris is just as stoked as she is! It’s clear he already has so much fun with his eldest son, and throwing another baby boy into the mix is only going to double that. From sitting on his dad’s lap while he’s working on his laptop or pushing a toy lawn mower while Chris really cuts the grass, their daddy/daughter moments are already so special. Here’s to more from the family of four!