Brie Larson Ends Engagement To Boyfriend Alex Greenwald After Nearly 3 Years — So Sad

Another Hollywood relationship has run its course. Brie Larson and her actor/musician beau, Alex Greenwald have reportedly broken off their engagement after 3 nearly years. What happened?

Brie Larson, 29, and her fiancé Alex Greenwald, 39, are over, according to a new report. “They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source tells People. The actress got engaged to the actor and musician in May 2016, after several years of dating. The source didn’t add any further details.

As for why they called it quits? — That part is still a mystery. Neither Larson nor Greenwald, who have kept their relationship very private over the years, have confirmed the breakup report. And, the now exes have not been active on social media on the day their apparent split hit the news cycle, January 11. Greenwald has been silent on Instagram and Twitter for a few days.

Meanwhile, Larson posted just yesterday, January 10. She shared red carpet photos on both Twitter and Instagram, where she hit the red carpet (solo) at an event hosted by the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society. The Captain Marvel appeared to be in good spirits as she gushed over one of her most “hilariously fun nights” she’s had in ages, adding that the event was “super heartwarming.” And, she certainly didn’t look like she was going through a breakup. — Larson stunned in a plunging, two-tone red and grey dress that sparkled in the “good lights” on the red carpet.

Greenwald has been present during numerous milestone moments for Larson throughout the years. The Phantom rocker walked awards show red carpets with her, including the 2016 SAG Awards, where Larson won her first SAG for the 2015 thriller, Room. The actress even mentioned Greenwald during her speech after she accepted the Academy Award for best actress (Room) at the 2016 Oscars. “Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible,” Larson said of her Room costar. “My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you.”

Ahead of the 2016 Oscars, Larson also gushed over Greenwald during an interview at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. “He’s just my person, he’s my best friend,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The two just celebrated Larson’s 29th birthday in October, where Greenwald serenaded her with a birthday cake. Before that, he celebrated when Larson wrapped up filming on Captain Marvel, which hits theaters in March. “Happy picture wrap day!” he wrote under a photo of himself wearing a Captain Marvel hat on Instagram, July 8.