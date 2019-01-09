Ryan Reynolds Is The (Hot) New Face Of Armani Code Fragrance — See The 1st Campaign Pics

Armani Code is launching a new fragrance, and who better to model the sexy new scent than Ryan Reynolds? See his hot campaign image below.

It’s a new year, and a new fragrance for Armani Code! The iconic brand just launched Armani Code Absolu, and Ryan Reynolds is the face of the captivating new fragrance. “Just finished a short film for @armanibeauty directed by the impossibly talented @ReedMorano. I love working with the #ArmaniCode team. I hope to eventually call Mr. Armani, ‘Papa’. But let’s take this one day at a time,” Ryan wrote on his Instagram on Jan. 8.

There are top notes of green mandarin and apple. The heart consists of orange blossom, nutmeg and carrot seeds. Tonka bean and vanilla round out the base notes, creating a stunning, full fragrance. Giorgio Armani said in a release, “With his status of modern male figure of self-fulfillment, Ryan Reynolds perfectly embodies the modern sensuality of the Armani Code man: someone with charisma, authenticity, an effortless style, and the right dose of irony.”

Obviously, Ryan looks super sexy in this first campaign image. He is dapper and looks classic in a a crisp white shirt, a black bow tie, and a black Armani jacket. He’s rocking a little big of scruff and looks totally sexy. Who wouldn’t want their man to smell like that?