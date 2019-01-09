Beauty
Hollywood Life

Ryan Reynolds Is The (Hot) New Face Of Armani Code Fragrance — See The 1st Campaign Pics

ryan reynolds armani
Courtesy of Armani
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Time 100 Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2017
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Thirteenth Annual TIME 100 Gala Celebrating the 100 Most Influential People in the World, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2017
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the world premiere of "A Simple Favor" at The Museum of Modern Art, in New York World Premiere of "A Simple Favor", New York, USA - 10 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Armani Code is launching a new fragrance, and who better to model the sexy new scent than Ryan Reynolds? See his hot campaign image below.

It’s a new year, and a new fragrance for Armani Code! The iconic brand just launched Armani Code Absolu, and Ryan Reynolds is the face of the captivating new fragrance. “Just finished a short film for @armanibeauty directed by the impossibly talented @ReedMorano. I love working with the #ArmaniCode team. I hope to eventually call Mr. Armani, ‘Papa’. But let’s take this one day at a time,” Ryan wrote on his Instagram on Jan. 8.

There are top notes of green mandarin and apple. The heart consists of orange blossom, nutmeg and carrot seeds. Tonka bean and vanilla round out the base notes, creating a stunning, full fragrance. Giorgio Armani said in a release, “With his status of modern male figure of self-fulfillment, Ryan Reynolds perfectly embodies the modern sensuality of the Armani Code man: someone with charisma, authenticity, an effortless style, and the right dose of irony.”

Obviously, Ryan looks super sexy in this first campaign image. He is dapper and looks classic in a a crisp white shirt, a black bow tie, and a black Armani jacket. He’s rocking a little big of scruff and looks totally sexy. Who wouldn’t want their man to smell like that?