Ryan Garcia: Boxing Star Crushing Hard On Selena Gomez & Begs For A Date: Watch

It looks like Selena Gomez has found herself a fan in boxer Ryan Garcia. The athlete is crushing on her big-time, & even admitted so in a video! Watch the clip here!

Boxer Ryan Garcia, 20, may be obliterating opponents in the ring, but he’s got a soft spot when it comes to Selena Gomez, 26. Ryan caught up with TMZ for an impromptu chat, and gushed all about his crush on the “Hands To Myself” pop star! When asked if he has a celebrity crush he wants to holler at, Ryan immediately thought of Selena. “I’m always going to shout out Selena Gomez,” Ryan admitted. “I know she’s probably not looking for a man right now, but I would protect you!” he added. “She’s single so let me shoot my shot…let me take you out!” he said to the camera. Only time will tell if Selena catches wind of Ryan’s video!

When he’s not busy begging Selena for a date, Ryan is crushing opponents in the boxing ring. The has built an impressive resume for himself, and grew it even more this week when he squared off against social media superstar Logan Paul! The internet sensation took an absolute beating from the athlete during an episode of his podcast, ‘Impaulsive’ on Jan. 7. The video is a must-watch!

Ryan is right about one thing, Sel probably isn’t looking for a relationship right now. The singer is completely focused on herself these days, and has a lot in store for fans in 2019! Selena is “looking and feeling amazing, she’s doing really well since leaving treatment and she’s really positive about the future,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Selena is fully focused on herself right now, she’s all about her wellbeing and fitness, and she’s looking forward to 2019,” the source adds. “Selena can’t wait to put this past year behind her and start afresh” because “she has a bunch of new music that she’s been waiting to release and she’s really excited about it,” our source revealed.

As Selena prepares to get back in the music game, we can only imagine how excited her newfound admirer, Ryan, is for her new music too! Watch him gush about his celebrity crush above!