BTS Becomes 1st KPop Group To Reach 600M YouTube Views After Fans Hold Streaming Party

Congrats are in order for BTS! The boy band became the first K-pop group to reach 600 million YouTube views after their fans hosted a streaming party for ‘DNA.’ Fans are over the moon about this history-making achievement!

BTS has a big reason to celebrate! Their music video for “DNA” became the first Korean group music video to reach over 600 million views on YouTube. Fans held a streaming party to help get “DNA” over 600 million views. Never underestimate the power of the ARMY! Now they have their sights set on 1 billion views. It’s only a matter of time before the music video reaches that. The “DNA” music video was released back in Sept. 2017. The K-pop group was able to make history in just a little over a year! Check out a couple of fan reactions to this amazing feat below!

“DNA” became an instant hit when it was released. The song was the title track to the group’s album Love Yourself: Her. The past year has been an amazing one for the group. BTS received a 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Recording Package, becoming the first K-pop group to be recognized by the Recording Academy. The 2019 Grammys will air Feb. 10.

OMG IM SO PROUD OF EVERYONE WHO JOIN THE STREAMING PARTY!

I WAS THERE AND WATCHING ARMYS HARDWORK MAKES ME EMOTIONAL 😭💜 THANKYOU ONCE AGAIN ARMY THANKYOU! WE DID IT!

BTS MUST BE PROUD OF US 💜#DNA600M — baby (@raphyungie) January 9, 2019

In other exciting BTS news, Mattel will be releasing BTS dolls this summer! “Mattel, @bts_bighit & @BigHitEnt are bringing #BTSDollsOfficial to millions around the world! Follow us for #BTSxMattel updates. #BTS,” Mattel’s official account tweeted on Jan. 6. The dolls will be fashioned in the looks from the BTS’ iconic and YouTube record-breaking “IDOL” music video, according to a press release. BTS is taking over the world, and we are so here for it. Congrats again to RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook! We’re so proud of you all!