Tiffany Haddish Claps Back At Fan Who Asks If She’s Pregnant: ‘No, Just Getting Fat’

Apparently female celebrities aren’t able to eat a meal without fans calling them out for having a baby bump. Tiffany Haddish had to clap back at a rude fan that she wasn’t pregnant and ‘just getting fat.’

It’s become an epidemic with fans openly asking female celebrities if they’re pregnant if they have anything less than a perfectly tight tummy. The latest victim of invasive baby-bump questions is Tiffany Haddish, as she wore a figure hugging Michael Kors white gown to a Golden Globes after party on Jan. 6. In a video she posted to her Instagram page, she was seen dancing and twirling the sheer cape of the dress and one fan though she was looking a little thicker through the mid section. The rude person decided to go there and asked “U pregnant?” in the comments and the 39-year-old comedian hit back, “No, just getting fat.”

OMG, it is just so wrong for strangers to call out female stars for having a baby bump if they might have just eaten a sandwich. Tiffany appeared so joyful in the video, which she captioned “‘Living my best life in my @michaelkors dress!” and shouldn’t have to explain herself if she’s gained any weight. Fans immediately rallied to her side in the comments after her sad weight admission.

“@tiffanyhaddish no fat doll. You fine!” one person told her while another wrote “Voluptuous love, not fat. Gorgeous.” “@tiffanyhaddish You’re not getting fat. You look good,” another assured her. The person who originally asked the pregnancy question even tried to make amends by commenting “Am sorry i didn’t know its rude ….I was asking am really sorry” then apologizing directly to Tiffany for inadvertently fat-shaming her. “@tiffanyhaddish am really sorry if my question earlier was rude I didn’t mean to be …..U are one of my role model am really sorry,” the man wrote.

Tiffany is just the latest celeb to have the horribly invasive question asked about them by total strangers if they have anything less than abs as tight as a drum. On Dec. 20, Kaley Cuoco clapped back at rude fans who asked if she was pregnant based on a flowy dress she was wearing. “I’m so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this,” she wrote on her Instagram story, circling a few of the speculative comments. “Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?” We sure hope not!