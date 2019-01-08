Kylie Jenner Shares New Video Of Stormi Holding Her $2K Louis Vuitton Purse & She Looks So Grown Up

Stormi Webster is looking so grown up and proving that at nearly a year old, she already knows how to rock an expensive Louis Vuitton purse over her shoulder. We’ve got the adorable video.

Stormi Webster might have just officially won who is the cutest of the Kar-Jenner “triplets.” Her mommy Kylie Jenner, 21, shared a video of her 11-month-old daughter on Jan. 8 and this little girl is too precious for words. She’s sitting up in an adorable chair covered with black cartoon cats with checkered eyes, which was a gift from her dad Travis Scott. But that wasn’t the only new present as Ky gave her a small black Louis Vuitton purse with the logo in various colors and Stormi already knows exactly what to do with the luxury item just like a big girl. The bag comes from her mom’s amazing purse collection and ones similar to it today cost around $2,000.

Kylie’s arm in a black sleeve is seen coming in from the left and hands Stormi the bag and she looks just as excited as most kids would at getting a shiny new toy. She reaches her arms out with a big smile on her face to grab it. Kylie’s heard telling her “you’re too cute” then gets really impressed when her daughter instinctively put the bag over her shoulder in a fashionable way while holding on to the purse’s handle. Then she brought it around to the front and had the strap hanging from her elbow as if she was about to head out shopping. Stormi is definitely her mother’s daughter.

“Daddy dropped off a new chair for stormi😫😍🖤 and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder i can’t,” Kylie captioned the video. In it Stormi shows off plenty of personality, beaming with smiles and even talks, waving “bye” and repeating the word over and over. After Kylie shared the video, she posted a separate pic of herself in Stormi’s chair with the caption “MOOD ALL 2019” wearing a black minidress, shades and with her legs crossed in a power pose with a black Birikin bag next to her.

Fans absolutely LOVED the video of Stormi, as within 20 minutes of posting it, the vid had 2.6 million likes. 45 minute in the tally was up to 4.5 million. By the one hour mark Stormi’s video had over 7 million likes! “She’s honestly the cutest child ever,” one person wrote in the comments while another added “Yess Stormi ❤️ So much personality already.” Another fan commented “I love her to pieces..she’s so adorable.” Kylie really does have the most beautiful child, who will be the recipient of many more expensive purses to come.