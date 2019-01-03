WWE Star Toni Storm, 23, Gets Hacked: Nude Pics & Video Leak Online

WWE’s Toni Storm was hacked & as a result, she suffered a nude photo leak. However, so many WWE legends are tweeting about how much they’re supporting her during this tough time.

Toni Storm, the 23-year-old Australian WWE star, had to delete both her Twitter and Instagram accounts after hackers leaked nude photos and a video, according to the Daily Mail. As of now, she is roughly the 15th active or retired wrestler who has had their nude picture or photo leak. Since her pics were released online, so many fellow wrestlers have shown their support. WWE‘s Paige, who suffered a sex tape leak, tweeted, “#WeSupportToniStorm from someone that has experienced the same thing I strongly support you girl. It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand. But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this. Your future is too bright to be dimmed.”

Meanwhile, Renee Young wrote, “#WeSupportToniStorm we’re here for you girl. The internet can be a nasty dark place. I really hope certain things in this world start to turn around. Invasion of privacy is a very scary thing. Let’s all behave a little more human, please.”

Toni previously opened up about her start in getting involved with wrestling, and how her mom helped her achieve that. "My mom was on her own with me and my little sister so we didn't have much," she told News Corp. "So because she couldn't afford the fees, what she'd do is go to each show and help sell hot dogs and drinks and for that they agreed to train me for free."