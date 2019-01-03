Olivia Newton-John, 70, Looks Happy & Healthy In New Video Amidst Rumors She’s Dying

Contrary to popular belief, Olivia Newton-John is ‘doing great.’ The actress posted a video wishing fans a happy New Year and couldn’t have looked better. See for yourself!

Phew! After rampant rumors that Olivia Newton-John, 70, was dying of cancer and desperate to make it to her daughter’s wedding day, the legendary Grease actress has set the record straight — she’s fine! “Happy New Year, everyone,” she said with a smile in a Jan. 2 Facebook video. “This is Olivia Newton-John, and I just want to say that the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated to quite a very famous quote. I’m doing great and want to wish you all the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible and thank you all for your wonderful love and support for me and for my Olviia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia. Thank you so much. Happy New Year!”

Not only was Olivia saying that she was “doing great” in the new upload, but she looked it too! The mother of one was absolutely glowing and had paired a floral scarf with a blue sweater. It’s no wonder her manager referred to the rumors as “hilarious.” Even Olivia couldn’t help but laugh in the video as she described the “exaggerated” speculation about her death. We’re happy to see she’s doing well — and still advocating for cancer research with her wellness center in Australia. Such an amazing way to turn her 1992 breast cancer diagnosis into something positive!

After beating breast cancer, doctors discovered breast cancer in the actress’s shoulder in 2013 after a car accident. And in 2018, Olivia admitted that she was battling again after a tumor was found in her spine.

She’s opened up about her diagnosis and sounded nothing but positive. “I believe I will win over it,” she said. “That’s my goal.” And it looks like her positivity is here to stay — just look at the smile on her face in this new footage!