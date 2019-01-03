Madonna Finally Breaks Silence On Butt Implant Rumors — Does She Confirm Plastic Surgery?

After body-shamers came after what appeared to be new curves on Madonna’s rear end, the pop legend simultaneously addressed the rumors and shared an empowering message.

Madonna, 60, is “desperately seeking no ones [sic] approval,” as she stated in what appears to be her response to her butt implant rumors on Jan. 3! The “Like a Prayer” singer debuted a seemingly Kardashian-esque booty on stage at New York City’s Stonewall Inn on NYE, and thanks to a viral Instagram video of the performance, commenters were quick to suggest implants…in not the kindest tone. Instead of confirming or denying the buzz, the pop star addressed what’s really important.

In addition to declaring that she doesn’t need anyone’s approval, Madonna continued to write that she’s “Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else” in her Instagram message on Thursday. Although she remained ambiguous about her mysteriously rounder derriere, “Free agency” means anyone should feel free to undergo body procedures without the public going up in arms.

Madonna ended with equally empowering hashtags like #nofear and #nodiscrimination, alongside a photo of her blowing a kazoo and wearing a NYE headband. See the post below! Fans loved her message, as one commented, “True.. why do we care about someone’s butt really 🙂,” while another wrote, “I don’t care for all the surgeries myself but it’s not my life and not my body.”

But for a more straightforward answer, HollywoodLife showed Madonna’s NYE booty to two plastic surgeons who came to the consensus that she did have some work done…which, side note, we’re all for. “I believe that mostly likely this huge change is due to buttock inserts in her pants, but if that’s not the case, then a set of buttock implants appears to be the next most likely explanation,” Dr. Anthony Youn EXCLUSIVELY told us, while Dr. McCoy Moretz added, “In my opinion, she has gotten butt implants and not fat injections because there is just so much volume there.”

However, a third expert, plastic surgeon and liposuction specialist Dr. Ryan Neinstein, thinks The Queen of Pop got neither implants nor injections! “The most advanced and predictable method is to use energy based liposuction to sculpt around the buttock and tighten the buttock skin, then follow that with non-surgical muscle building with our emsculpt device to enhance the tush from the inside out for a natural aesthetic result,” he explained to us.