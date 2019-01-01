Nikki Bella Excited To Start Dating Again In 2019 — Why She Doesn’t Want A Big Star BF Like John Cena Again

Nikki Bella ‘really’ wants to start dating again, but she doesn’t know how to approach it just yet! A source close to the wrestler told HL all about her big 2019 plans!

Nikki Bella is officially ready to finally move on from her ex John Cena, and turn a new leaf in 2019. A source close to Nikki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s focusing the next year on herself. “Nikki truly is excited for 2019 as she is considering it a detox and fresh start for her and her life,” our source said. “She recently moved into her own space and is busy decorating it with her own personal touches to represent her. It’s all about new beginnings and she’s focused on moving on completely from John and focusing on her and her career.”

“She’s very excited to go home to Arizona for her big homecoming wrestling match later in January and just surround herself with her closest friends and family,” our source continued. “2019 will be a new leaf turned for her.” While 2018 was certainly tumultuous for Nikki, her sister Brie Bella and her friends were completely there for her when things got bumpiest. “Brie and her closest friends from high school have been supporting her and she’s in a great place physically and emotionally,” our source added.

While she’s not exactly ready to start dating right away, she’s excited at the prospect as much as she doesn’t know where to begin. “Nikki really wants to start dating in the new year but doesn’t really know where to start,” our source went went on to say. “She wants it to be organic and real and something that isn’t on TV that much. But her main focus is her career and she wants that to be amazing and she feels that everything else will fall into place once she puts herself in a position to where she can be confidant again because she lost a little of that during the breakup with John. New beginnings is what it is all about in 2019.”