New Year’s Eve TV Schedule: 2019 Countdown Specials & More To Watch

Happy New Year’s Eve, everyone! Say goodbye to 2018 and hello to 2019 with these New Year’s Eve TV specials. Find out who’s hosting, performing, and more!

Every New Year’s Eve, there are a number of TV specials for you to watch as you celebrate the new year with your family and friends. Everyone wants to see the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square, and the top networks are making sure you can see it and more. Ryan Seacrest will be back with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC, while Carson Daly and Chrissy Teigen will host NBC’s New Year’s Eve.

To help celebrate 2019, there will also be so many epic performances from your favorite artists during these New Year’s Eve specials. Don’t miss the most epic celebration of the year. Clear our your DVR ad check out the New Year’s Eve TV specials schedule below!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (8 p.m. on ABC)

The Live with Kelly & Ryan host will anchor the annual problem live in New York City’s Times Square. Christina Aguilera is headlining the show from Times Square, and she’ll be joined by Bastille, Dan + Shay, and New Kids on the Block. Ciara will be hosting from the west coast, and Lucy Hale will host the central time zone celebration from New Orleans. Other performers include Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth and Weezer, and more. Right after midnight, Post Malone will perform from a stop on his current tour in Brooklyn, New York, marking the first television performance of 2019.

New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square (8 p.m. on FOX)

Steve Harvey will be joined by co-host Maria Menounos. Their epic New Year’s Eve event will include performances by Dierks Bentley, Sting, Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes, Why Don’t We, Gordon Ramsay, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Kenan Thompson, and the FOX NFL Sunday Crew will all make special appearances.

A Toast to 2018 (8 p.m. on NBC)

The beloved dynamic duo Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb will host a New Year’s Eve special that will highlight the year’s biggest moments in pop culture and more. Michael Bublé, Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson, and Busy Philipps are all expected to stop by. The special will also include interviews with Jaimie Alexander, Andrea Canning, Chris D’Elia, Dylan Dreyer, Ryan Eggold, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Jason Kennedy, Carson Kressley, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Craig Melvin, Chrissy Metz, Natalie Morales, Brent Morin, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Al Roker, Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Wanda Sykes, Johnny Weir, and more.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (8 p.m. on CNN)

The best friends will co-host the special live from Times Square. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon will be live from New Orleans.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve (10 p.m. on NBC)

Carson Daly and Chrissy Teigen will be hosting the special live from Times Square, along with Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones. NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC’s Lester Holt will also appear. Jennifer Lopez, Bebe Rexha, Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Grammer, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and Brett Young will perform.