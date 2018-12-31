New year, ‘new rules’! Dua Lipa slayed her hit song at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019′ and we’re obsessed – Watch her killer performance here!

She’s got new years, she counts ’em? Dua Lipa, 23, brought her dance-worthy hit “New Rules” to one of the most-watched television nights of the year, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019. Dua, who has sold around 32 million singles, wowed with her vocal chops and ability to make the crowd wild. Her performance was definitely one of her best! Dancing around the stage with her girl squad, Dua got down to the song that made her a household name, and looked damn good doing so.

Dua’s performance was broadcast live from the west coast, so she managed to escape the brutal cold and rain — and wear something cute! No coats needed to cover up her adorable outfit. Dua looked like an ice skater in her tiny, mint green minidress, and we mean that in the best way possible. Her dancers were wearing similar cutesy bodysuits with flirty skirts. It’s such a cute way to bring a little winter to California since she can’t perform in Times Square! Watch Dua’s full performance below!

Dua’s loyal fans didn’t even wait until it was over to start raving about her Rockin’ Eve performance on Twitter! “dua lipa is the best thing to ever happen to this world i cannot believe i am alive the same time she is wow,” one fan wrote, basically saying what we’re all thinking. “How can I marry Dua Lipa?” another fan asked. Let us know when you find out, dude — okay? We’d like to know, too!

There’s a lot to look forward to on New Year’s Eve 2019. Big names like The Chainsmokers, Weezer, Charlie Puth, Halsey, and Christina Aguilera(!!) are all joining Dua onstage, across the United States. Happy New Year, everyone!