Ciara Rings In The New Year With Sexy Performance On ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2019 - Pop music icon, Christina Aguilera, will perform for a live audience of more than one million people just minutes before the ball drops on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019.” Aguilera will be joined by Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids On The Block in the hours leading up to the 2019 countdown from Times Square in New York City. America’s biggest celebration of the year will take place on MONDAY, DEC. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/ Jeff Neira) RYAN SEACREST, JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG
The princess is here! Ciara strut her stuff onstage at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ & her performance was FLAWLESS.

It’s been one hell of a year for Ciara, 33, and the singer is keeping the party going into the new year. She was just one of the artists to take the stage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest and her energy-filled performance was breathtaking! Ciara performed her hit song “Level Up”, and everyone in the crowd danced along! The famous singer is also known for her flawless fashion, and she wore a black leather crop top with matching black and white pants as well as a black, white and red wraparound jacket for the performance – a perfect choice!

Ciara’s performance was taped from the west coast, where temps were a little warmer than those braving the cold before the ball drop in NYC’s Times Square. Christina Aguilera was the headliner of the festivities, but she was by no means the only A-lister in attendance. The big night also included performances from Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids On The Block. On the west coast, Ciara joined the likes of Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, and Halsey for the list of musicians hitting the stage!

Fans could NOT get enough of Ciara this year, thanks to her infectious single “Level Up.” The singer released the catchy track in July, which was accompanied by her first music video since 2015. Fans went wild for the visual, which soon went viral! Eventually, fans started creating their own dances to the track, and social media was filled with a slew of fan videos breaking it down to “Level Up.” Yass!

Ciara slayed 2018, and there’s no doubt she’ll do the same in the new year. We can’t wait to see what she has in store!