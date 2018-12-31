Watch
BTS Slays Performance Of ‘Mic Drop’ At New Year’s Eve Festival & Fans Go Nuts — Watch

BTS 2018 MBC Gayo Daejejun
Fans can barely handle BTS’ epic performance at the 2018 MBC Gayo Daejejun! Watch them hit the stage to perform ‘Mic Drop’ here!

BTS are ending the year with a bang! The K-Pop superstars hit the stage at the 2018 MBC Gayo Daejejun, and their performance of “Mic Drop” has fans on social media going crazy! After watching clips from the show, the BTS Armies lit up Twitter with reactions, and they were all overwhelmingly positive. “BTS POPPED LIKE SHITTTTTTTK DURING MIC DROP,” one fan said in a tweet!

The praise didn’t stop there. Fans couldn’t get over that the band chose to perform “Mic Drop” of all songs, and thought it was the PERFECT choice for their last performance of the year. “bts singing mic drop at the end of 2018 is a power move,” one wrote. “All armies are found dead Cause of death: bts mic drop performance,” another tweet read. “bts truly fkn SNAPPED so hard for today’s mic drop performance the power the flavor the presence the confidence the bad ass the fits the charisma the powerful dance the forehead oh my god,” another fan praised.

The 2018 MBC Gayo Daejejun also featured performers such as Apink, BTOB, EXO, GOT7, MONSTA X, NCT Dream, Stray Kids, The Boyz, TWICE, Wanna One, WINNER, gugudan, TVXQ, Lovelyz, Red Velvet, MOMOLAND, Baek Ji Young, Bolbbalgan4, Bizzy, Sunmi, Sunwoo Jung A, SEVENTEEN, and more! The festival kicked off on Dec. 31, from the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan, MBC in Sangam, and Imjingak. This was one superstar lineup!

The group’s epic performance comes one day after Jimin released his first ever solo song! The boy band member took to the official BTS Twitter account to reveal that he has been cooking up some music of his own. His brand new track, entitled “Promise,” was wrote and composed by Jimin himself, but he had a little production help from friends! Slow Rabbit aided in producing the song, and his fellow BTS band member, RM, helped write the lyrics. No wonder they are so beautiful! “I sit alone, slumped down,” Jimin sings on the track. “And I break myself with these thoughts. Since when did you start hurting me? You yourself don’t even know.”