‘Married At First Sight’: Everything You Need To Know About Season 8 — The Couples & More

The premiere of ‘Married At First Sight’ is right around the corner! Season 8 will start Jan. 1. Here’s everything you need to know before watching!

Married At First Sight season 8 premieres Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. The premiere will kick off with a matchmaking special at 8 p.m. followed by the 2-hour episode at 9 p.m. The docuseries will match Philadelphia area singles who have agreed to get legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet at the altar.

The experts – psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson, will create compatible couples based on scientific matchmaking and continue to counsel and mentor each set of newlyweds throughout the experiment. Like always, the couples will have to decide to stay together or break up after spending several weeks together. Check out the new Married At First Sight couples and read their bios below!

Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff: Will was raised by his mother. The 37-year-old is all about family and believes marriage is the overall goal in life. Jasmine, 29, is a Philadelphia native who was raised in a traditional household with traditional gender roles. Jasmine owns her own home and has a big work promotion on the horizon. She wants to find the same kind of love that her parents have and believes Married At First Sight will uncover “her Barack Obama.”

Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk: Luke’s parents got divorced when he was very young. The 30-year-old has a close relationship with his mother, but only talks to his father every now and then. His parents’ relationship taught him the important of not settling until he finds the one. He graduated from Rowan University and is currently a civil and environmental engineer for GEI. He loves to cook and go skydiving. Kate’s parents got divorced last year. The 27-year-old has a close relationship with her mother. Since the divorce, Kate has developed a pessimistic attitude about love and relationships, but she’s ready and open to meeting the right person.

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth: Keith was born and raised in Philadelphia, mostly by his grandmother. His parents were never together, and their dynamic taught Keith the important of not playing with anyone’s heart. He is a patient care technician, specializing in kidney dialysis. Keith is tired of being single and feels he’s open enough to try the Married at First Sight experiment. He wants to find someone who values teamwork, building an empire, compromise, and emotional support as much as he does. Kristine was also born and raised in Philadelphia. Her parents have been married for more than 35 years. Kristine is a residential real estate agent. She knows what she wants out of life and is ready to share her life with someone else.

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen: AJ is an only child. His parents were high school sweethearts and celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this year. The 37-year-old is the President and CEO of Future Force Talent Connection. He’s found it difficult to date online, and when a friend recommended Married At First Sight, AJ was immediately open to the opportunity. AJ wants to find someone who has a similar sense of adventure. Stephanie, 35, wants to find a man who treats her the way her father treats her mother. Her parents have been married for 30 years. She’s looking to settled down and find someone to share her life with. Stephanie is family-oriented, understanding, and loves traveling.