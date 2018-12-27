Miley Cyrus Proves Dad Billy Ray Didn’t Skip Wedding With New Pics: Having Him There Was ‘Truly Everything’
Miley Cyrus’ only wish on her wedding day was to be surrounded by her loved ones — it ‘was truly everything’ she ever wanted.
So sweet, right? And after the Malibu wildfire burned their house down several weeks ago, Miley and Liam chose to get married in Tennessee. The fire also brought them closer together. Another source close to the singer explains, “Miley losing her home and going through everything that she has with Liam over the last decade has truly grounded her even more, so it made perfect sense for her to get married in Tennessee. Miley has been spending even more time with her family. She is incredibly close with her sisters and talks to her mom multiple times a day, so it makes sense as to why she ran to Tennessee once the Malibu fires started. The fire and losing their home has brought Miley and Liam even closer together and they really turned tragedy into something special between the two of them.”
This makes my heart so happy …. 💗
As we previously told you, Miley and Liam tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on Dec. 23, just two days before Christmas. News first leaked after their good friend Conrad Carr posted a video on his Instagram Story, showing the couple cutting into a cake. And then Miley confirmed the news with a series of wedding pics on her own account on Dec. 26.