Matthew Davis is officially a married man! The ‘Legacies’ and ‘TVD’ star got married to longtime love Kiley Casciano just 3 hours after proposing to her in a food market. See the amazing photos now!

Talk about an unforgettable Christmas! Matthew Davis, 40, and girlfriend Kiley Casciano got married on Dec. 23 after quite the romantic day. The Legacies star revealed the exciting news via Instagram with a series of photos. “When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve,” Matthew captioned the photos.

Matthew, who also starred in The Vampire Diaries and Legally Blonde, and Kiley showed off their gorgeous rings in the series of Instagram photos. Kiley’s ring is so unique, with a large clear stone set on a silver rope band. Kiley wore a beautiful white dress for the ceremony, while Matthew rocked a light gray sweater. The gorgeous backdrop for their wedding was adorned with amazing white orchids. They looked so happy on their big day. Since their whirlwind engagement and wedding, Kiley has already changed her last name on Instagram to “Davis.”

Matthew also chronicled his wedding day on his Instagram Story. He captioned a photo of Kiley, “This is my beautiful, amazing, hot ass wife!” He also a posted a photo of himself with a thought bubble that read, “I’m about to get married,” along with a beating heart on his chest. The actor also snapped a shot of their wedding rings and wrote, “Bonded.” Matthew and Kiley have never been shy about showing off their love for one another. They are one amazing couple!

This is Matthew’s second marriage. He was briefly married to actress Leelee Sobieski in 2008. Kiley is an Atlanta native and has appeared in shows like Ozark, Nappily Ever After, and Claws. Congratulations, Matthew and Kiley!