’90 Day Fiance’s Colt Admits He’s ‘Not Proud’ Of Actions After Larissa’s Cheating Accusation

Just days after Larissa exposed her husband’s alleged infidelty, Colt is responding to the rumors. We’ve got all the details on how he and his wife will be ‘moving forward.’

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, accused her husband Colt Johnson, 33, of cheating on her in a stream of Dec. 19 videos — and he just responded with a video of his own! He captioned holiday footage featuring he and his festive S.O., “Thank you, every one of you. The good, the bad, and the ugly. Regardless of what camp you fall into, I hope that each of you and your families are safe and happy during this holiday season. I am not proud of my actions as of late, I learned a lot about my self and I hope moving forward that I can become a better person because of it. As for my family, Larissa, my mother and the four kids are going to try to take a break and heal. I pray that we can all come together and remember why we are a family, why we love each other. Happy holidays and best wishes. Love you all.”

This isn’t the first time that Colt has spoken out against the cheating rumors, but the last time was before Larissa’s video. “All of these accusations are ridiculous and need to stop,” he captioned a Dec. 18 selfie of him and his girlfriend. “Whatever problems I have in MY relationship I’ll deal with them. I will work on them in private. There is nobody special for me, there is no new girlfriend, I love Larissa and I want to fight for our relationship and I apologize for all the pain I caused to her.”

Recall Larissa accused Colt of messaging other women at night while she was even in bed with him. She said that he was “using” her and asked female fans to stop sending her boyfriend racy pictures of themselves. “Why you wanna message him? Why you wanna make me sad? Why you wanna hurt me?” she asked.

While Larissa has been posting to social media this week, she has yet to say anything else about Colt’s alleged infidelity or the “break” he mentioned in his post.

Their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs so far. Colt proposed just five days after meeting the Brazil native in person, and they tied the knot in June. Five months later, Larissa was arrested for domestic battery. “Larissa was arrested this afternoon.,” Colt wrote on Instagram. “She suffers from high anxiety and severe depression. She overreacted to problems that do not exist.”

But with this new development, it sounds like Colt and Larissa will be taking time apart as a couple to “heal.” Wishing them the best!