‘Below Deck’ Star Ross Inia Arrested For Battery & Disorderly Conduct — See Mugshot

Ross Inia
Courtesy of West Palm Beach Sheriff's Office
Ross Inia has been arrested for ‘battery of an officer’ among other charges! Find out what his legal situation is here!

One of the stars of the hit show Below Deck, Ross Inia was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with “one count of battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, etc., one count of disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance, and crimes against person harming a public servant or family,” according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office booking blotter records acquired by In Touch. His bail was reportedly set at $15,500, and as of Dec. 22, he was still being detained.

His arrest comes after a night out of partying with his co-star João Franco and another friend, according to In Touch. The publication also claimed that João confirmed in his Instagram story that Ross was “in jail” and that what caused his arrest was Ross allegedly grabbing João “as a mate.”

Just days ago, João gushed about Ross, writing in a lengthy Instagram post, “Mad respect for how genuine this fella is… the below deck cast all have one thing in common and it brings us closer, no matter where we come from or where we’re going. It’s a roller coaster ride for us all, in one way or another, and you can choose let it get to you or you can choose to roll with it. @ross_inia let the good times roll buddy😜 the biggest challenge is to stay humble! And humble you are.”

Ross Inia
Ross Inia’s mugshot.

