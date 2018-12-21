33 Stars Rocking Ugly Christmas Sweaters To Perfection: Ryan Reynolds, Miley Cyrus & More

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that means – ugly sweater season is upon us! See photos of Ryan Reynolds, Miley Cyrus, & more stars breaking out their ugly sweaters this holiday!

Once a year, the time rolls around where it’s not only acceptable to wear an ugly outfit, it’s encouraged! Ugly sweater season is upon us, and stars like Ryan Reynolds, 42, Miley Cyrus, 26, and more celebs, have got the look own pat. Their festive fashion choices are next-level this year, and we are loving their horrible holiday getups! From obnoxious colors, to overstated embellishment, we’re looking at all our fave ugly Christmas sweaters from this year, and years past!

We got an extra chuckle out of Ryan’s 2018 ugly sweater choice, thanks to the fact he was actually tricked into wearing it! The actor showed up to a party with Hugh Jackman, and Jake Gyllenhaal, in one really awful sweater. The garment featured an array of red and green, and a massive gold bow was mounted on the front. Ugly AF! Sadly, Ryan’s friends were just joking when they told him they were headed to an ugly sweater party. Alas, Ryan was the only one there wearing a wild outfit! He took to Instagram to share the prank with his followers. “These fu**ing assholes said it was a sweater party. 🎄” he wrote, below a picture of him scowling.

Miley is getting in the holiday spirit with an ugly sweater of her own! The singer appeared on the Dec. 15 episode of Saturday Night Live, and in the teasers leading up to the show, she rocked an ugly knit top we could not pull our eyes from. Miley’s sweater was red, with white snowflakes printed across it, but also featured a huge green dinosaur as part of the design. Miley’s sweater may have been her ugliest yet!

It’s great to see these stars getting in the holiday spirit! So, who wore the ugliest sweater of all? Click through the gallery above and decide for yourself!