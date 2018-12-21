‘Aquaman’s Post-Credits Scene Revealed: Everything You Need Know

‘Aquaman’ is out in theaters now, and everyone wants to know: is there a post-credits scene? Well, the answer is YES! Here’s what you need to know about the scene and what it means.

Post-credits scenes are almost a guarantee when it comes to superhero movies, and Aquaman is no exception. The new movie does feature one post-credits scene that features Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). The scene picks up right after the final moments of the movie where Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) defeat Black Manta and leave him to die in the ocean, according to Vox. Black Manta is still alive when he is rescued by Doctor Stephen Shin (Randall Park), a scientist who is convinced Atlantis is real.

Black Manta and Doctor Shin strike a deal during the post-credits scene. If Doctor Shin helps Black Manta find out Aquaman’s true identity and repair his laser beam-firing helmet, then Black Manta will tell him all about Atlantis. Clearly, Aquaman’s fight against the forces of evil is just beginning. An Aquaman sequel has not been officially announced yet, but it’s a sure bet that it will happen. The movie is already a huge blockbuster, earning over $300,000,000 worldwide by the day of its U.S. release on Dec. 21. Aquaman’s the king of the sea and the box office!

Jason is the perfect Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and this movie is definitely setting the DC Cinematic Universe on the right track again. “It’s just fun, man!” Jason told reporters, including HollywoodLife, at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “It’s got a great sense of humor. There is tons of action in it. A world we have never seen before. There are a couple beautiful themes that when you walk out like in other good movies it sits with you!” Aquaman also stars Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, and Dolph Lundgren.