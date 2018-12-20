Things are about to get a bit gross, Midnighters! Bobo’s not giving up on Fiji, and he proves that in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new ‘Midnight, Texas’ episode. P.S. There’s a centipede involved!

Fiji has transformed into a Dark Witch ever since embracing dark magic to save Bobo, and now Bobo is trying to save his one true love. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 21 episode of the show, Bobo is willing to do anything for Fiji, even have a centipede crawl around inside his body. “If you want him to survive, we can’t make any mistakes,” Jasmine Cephas Jones’s character says in the preview. “Fiji’s butterfly is safe and warm inside you. We’re going to have to send something in to fish it out,” she says.

That “something” is a huge centipede. As soon as Olivia sees the creepy-crawly, she’s totally grossed out — as we all are. “Fiji’s pretty far gone,” Olivia says, insinuating that Bobo’s maybe taking this a little too far. “I’m not giving up on her,” Bobo declares. “No matter what. You understand?”

The centipede enters through Bobo’s mouth, and you can see it crawling inside his body. Ew. Olivia can barely watch. She keeps asking when she can pull the centipede out of Bobo’s body. That critter has to find the butterfly, or this is all for nothing. “It’s killing him,” a very worried Olivia says. After just a little while longer, she pulls the centipede out. The centipede found the butterfly! Whew. We can’t let Bobo go through anything like that again.

The Dec. 21 episode is titled “Patience if a Virtue.” The synopsis reads: “Manfred and Kai team up against a common foe. Olivia and Bobo search for a way to bring Fiji back to their side. Joe gets a surprising visitor.” Midnight, Texas season 2 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC.