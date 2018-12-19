JWoww’s ‘Very Upset’ Over Filing Restraining Order Against Roger: Will They Spend Christmas Apart?

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley may have gotten a restraining order against ex Roger Mathews but she’s not happy about it. Are they thinking of seeing each other again for the upcoming holiday?

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, has been having a difficult time with ex Roger Mathews, 43, and after taking out a temporary restraining order against him last week due to an incident, she’s feeling torn by the rocky situation and has been trying to figure out what to do next. “JWoww is very upset over this whole ordeal with Roger,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She never wanted it to get like this. It’s hard to say how she’ll feel since Christmas is still a week away. She hasn’t decided what to do and Roger is still at his friend’s house. She really does just want to do what’s best for the kids, but sometimes that’s hard given the fact that she and Roger don’t see eye to eye on things. They’ve been fighting more than usual recently and she’s trying to keep this all as private as possible all while he’s doing the opposite so it’s extra frustrating for her. Her only focus right now is the kids and what’s best for them at this time which is why she feels regardless of her feelings and what happens, the kids see their father.”

Jenni and Roger have been technically separated since Sept. but up until last week, they had been staying in the same house and spending a lot of time together with their two kids, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. They reportedly spent Thanksgiving together so it’s very possible that they may spend Christmas together too.

The former couple made headlines when they reportedly got into an argument and Roger was removed from their house by authorities. He recorded and posted several videos to social media explaining his side of the story and admitting he was staying at a friend’s house after Jenni decided to get the restraining order that night. Although neither Jenni or Roger revealed the reason for their fight that led to the restraining order, a different source EXCLUSIVELY told us it had to do with Jenni’s work. “Jenni and Roger got into an argument over Jenni working so much,” the source said. “They’re both amazing parents, but Roger feels Jenni works a lot. Jenni was supposed to have Meilani and had to work last minute and Roger got angry so they got into an argument over it.”

We hope Jenni and Roger can figure things out and find a way to all be happy with their kids during the holidays!