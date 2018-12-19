Courtney Stodden Reveals The Real Reason She Posts Sexy Pics & Why She Has ‘Probably 500’ Bikinis

Courtney Stodden’s lingerie looks and sultry photos all have deep meaning behind them. She reveals the ‘root’ of her ways and explains why owning 100’s of bikinis is therapeutic for her!

Chances are, you’ve probably seen photos of Courtney Stodden, 24, in lace lingerie or sexy bikinis. And, there’s a reason behind all of her sultry posts that she only told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Oh, and did we mention that she owns 100’s of bikinis? If you ask her, it’s “probably 500” by now. “I’m a shopaholic, but it helps with depression!”, she told us. The model has been open with her struggles with depression, as well as her devastating miscarriage in 2016. And, it turns out that her explicit content online has been a helpful remedy when dealing with her struggles.

“So, the decision behind the uber explicit sexual nature of my photos is actually … I don’t want to say it’s a cry for help, because that’s a little bit too … I just wouldn’t say that, but I guess it’s like, don’t judge a book by its cover, and I think that’s my message,” Stodden revealed. “When you look at Nicki Minaj and Rihanna and all these amazing artists, they’re very sexually infused and very empowered, and I love that. I absolutely love that, but at the same time, for me, who I am as a person, I’m very insecure, and I kind of want to get that across with my provocative pictures.”

“Just because I’m standing there in a micro bikini doesn’t mean that I am this confident person,” she said, explaining, “I’m actually this girl who felt the need to do that because of my daddy issues, and so that’s why I kind of have amped up the sexual pictures lately.” Stodden admitted that her sexy photos and posts online have also been to help promote her new single, “Daddy Issues”.

Stodden explained that the “root of my flaws” goes back to her depression. “I’m looking for my daddy, in a way, and it’s like, the best way to do that is to be naked. The best way to do that is to get that attention. So, I guess right now I’m trying to learn a balance, a healthy balance in my personal life, but for the promotion of the song, I am just going all out. I am putting myself on the chopping block and being like, ‘This is my personal struggle that I deal with.’ Because I put on a micro bikini, doesn’t mean I’m confident. It means that I have daddy issues, bottom line,” she said.