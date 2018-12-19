Courtney Stodden Reveals The Real Reason She Posts Sexy Pics & Why She Has ‘Probably 500’ Bikinis
Chances are, you’ve probably seen photos of Courtney Stodden, 24, in lace lingerie or sexy bikinis. And, there’s a reason behind all of her sultry posts that she only told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Oh, and did we mention that she owns 100’s of bikinis? If you ask her, it’s “probably 500” by now. “I’m a shopaholic, but it helps with depression!”, she told us. The model has been open with her struggles with depression, as well as her devastating miscarriage in 2016. And, it turns out that her explicit content online has been a helpful remedy when dealing with her struggles.
“So, the decision behind the uber explicit sexual nature of my photos is actually … I don’t want to say it’s a cry for help, because that’s a little bit too … I just wouldn’t say that, but I guess it’s like, don’t judge a book by its cover, and I think that’s my message,” Stodden revealed. “When you look at Nicki Minaj and Rihanna and all these amazing artists, they’re very sexually infused and very empowered, and I love that. I absolutely love that, but at the same time, for me, who I am as a person, I’m very insecure, and I kind of want to get that across with my provocative pictures.”
“Just because I’m standing there in a micro bikini doesn’t mean that I am this confident person,” she said, explaining, “I’m actually this girl who felt the need to do that because of my daddy issues, and so that’s why I kind of have amped up the sexual pictures lately.” Stodden admitted that her sexy photos and posts online have also been to help promote her new single, “Daddy Issues”.
Stodden explained that the “root of my flaws” goes back to her depression. “I’m looking for my daddy, in a way, and it’s like, the best way to do that is to be naked. The best way to do that is to get that attention. So, I guess right now I’m trying to learn a balance, a healthy balance in my personal life, but for the promotion of the song, I am just going all out. I am putting myself on the chopping block and being like, ‘This is my personal struggle that I deal with.’ Because I put on a micro bikini, doesn’t mean I’m confident. It means that I have daddy issues, bottom line,” she said.
As for other ways she deals with her depression, Stodden turns to meditation. “Sometimes I just sit in the shower. I mean, I just kind of have shower meditation, and it really helps when you shut the shower door and you just let the water kind of go on your face and just breathe. I find that that’s the most therapeutic things for me,” she explained, adding that although it helps, sometimes it could cause her to be more depressed. “Every day is a new day struggle, so I guess I have to remind myself it’s okay to feel like you want to just end it,” Stodden, who regularly attends therapy, said.
The upcoming year will be a monumental one for Stodden, who said, “2019 for me is all about my music.” She just released an album under her alter ego, “Ember,” which she debuted at the Peppermint Club.
Stodden is also focused on her health and happiness. She revealed that she’s gained 15-20 pounds as of late, and she’s incredibly happy. “I’m getting more healthy, which is the crazy part. I put on weight, but I’m getting more healthy, so I’m actually loving and enjoying food,” Stodden gushed. “I’m not looking at food anymore and thinking, ‘Oh, my god. This is gonna make me have a love handle in the morning.’ I’m not thinking like that, but I’m enjoying life more. I’m enjoying food, and I’m starting yoga, and I walk every day.”