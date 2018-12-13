The lovely Miss Universe 2018 contestants looked as fabulous as always while strutting the runway during the show’s swimsuit competition! Check out the pics!

The 2018 Miss Universe pageant won’t be aired until December 17, but we’re all lucky enough to be treated to this preview! The contestants have already taken the Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Thailand by storm for the preliminary pageant, which includes the famed swimsuit competition! The gorgeous ladies strutted their stuff on the runway in one-pieces and bikinis, and all of them looked perfect — obviously! We’ve gathered up every look in the gallery above; be sure to check them all out!

Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers, looked positively gorgeous in a peach bikini that featured a cutout on the side of the bottoms and gold embellishments on the top. She was so tanned and toned! She completed her look with a pair of huge, gold hoop earrings and, like all the other women, a pair of sky-high heels. So pretty! Miss Thailand, Sophida Kanchanarin, wore the same bikini as Sarah, and killed it just as hard. We also loved the monokini that Miss Norway, Susanne Guttorm, rocked on the runway. The blonde beauty’s swimsuit was brighter than bright blue, and the asymmetrical cutout bared nearly her entire stomach. Featuring a strap over her hip, there was a big cutout over her back, as well.

Check out all of the swimsuits each contestant wore above! Oh, and the 67th annual Miss Universe pageant will air LIVE from Thailand on December 17, 2018 at 7:00pm ET on FOX. We can’t wait to watch!