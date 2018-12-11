16 Holiday Gifts The Harry Potter Fan In Your Life Will Think Are Magical

It’s the most magical time of the year — so here’s some ideas for great gifts to give your favorite witch or wizard this holiday season.

Tis the season, and if you love Harry Potter, there’s a plethora of amazing gifts to ask for this year. From classic characters brought to life in beautiful new dolls to a fantastic way to create magic and learn the valuable skill of coding at the same time, there is literally something for everyone who has serious Hogwarts pride. Speaking of Hogwarts, if you’re buying a gift for a Potter fan, you undoubtedly know which house they belong to. With that in mind, we’ve put together a great list of gifts specifically geared for Gryffindors, Slytherins, Hufflepuffs, and Ravenclaws. Let’s break it down for you and check out the gallery above to see all of these amazing products for yourself.

Gryffindors live for adventure, and there’s quit a bit of it to be had while playing with these two incredible products. First, earlier this fall, Mattel released six, incredible dolls based on six of the most famous Gryffindors — and the likeness is uncanny! You can bring home Harry, Hermione, Ron, Ginny, McGonagall, OG Dumbledore, or the whole set, all based on the characters first appearances in Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. If you feel like you need a bit of competition in your life, the Harry Potter Magical Beasts Game by Pressman allows wizards to play as Harry, Hermione, Ron, or Ginny as you attempt to track down and collect creatures around Hogwarts. Fun!

Slytherins are shrewd and cunning, which you’ll need to be if you’re looking to play any of the games in LEGO’s Harry Potter Collection for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. You’ll step inside the movies — in LEGO form — and play out classic moments from the films in the thrilling adventure game. Or, if you’re in the mood to really get to know your enemies, dive into the pages of Insight Edition’s Harry Potter: The Wand Collection: Collector’s Edition book. This expanded edition will give you a chance to not only examine every single characters’ wand up-close, but also details from the real-life wandmakers behind the Harry Potter films and instructions on how to handle a wand just like the actors in the film. Very cool.

Hufflepuffs are loyal and true, and no one better embodies that then perhaps the most famous ‘puff, Newt Scamander. If you’ve already seen Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, then you’re probably looking for a way to life your best Scamander life. Look no further than the adorable Fantastic Beasts: The Magizoologist’s Discovery Case, an enchanting replica of Newt’s magical suitcase, complete with a ‘Muggle Worthy’ hidden function and more than a few surprises. Fun fact — the Hufflepuff common room is near the kitchen, which means you’re never too far from a snack. If you’re looking for a nibble, check out William Sonomas’ Harry Potter Mini House Cakes, one for each house in Hogwarts!

Ravenclaws are intelligent and full of wisdom, something they surely gained from tons of time in the library. One of the most stunning new books out for Potter fans is the Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts from Inside Editions. This beautiful book recreates the grounds of Hogwarts from the Great Hall to Quidditch Pitch to Hagrids Hut. Fans who want a detailed look at the most magical school of all will be able to dive into the landscape like never before. And if you’re looking to create real life magic, look no further than the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit, an incredible new system that allows readers to build their own wand and recreate magical spells on your computer and learn to code at the same time. Fun and educational — just like Ravenclaws like it!

And finally, if you just don’t know what to give the Harry Potter fan in you life, give them the one thing every fan has been waiting for since the book came into their hands in the late 90’s: an acceptance letter to Hogwarts! MinaLima, the graphic artist couple responsible for all of the artwork seen in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, have announced that they will be offering customized Hogwarts acceptance letters handwritten by Miraphora Mina herself. This is once in a lifetime, personalized, unforgettable gift for anyone who truly loves the wizarding world, and MinaLima put so much artistry into their work, it’s almost like your letter was plucked right from the movie. What a time to love magic!