‘Bachelor’ Star Lauren Bushnell Called Chris Lane’s Ex To Discuss Dating Him: It Was ‘Girlcode’

Lauren Bushnell talked about her phone call with Chris Lane’s ex Lauren ‘LB’ Barr to let LB know that she & Chris were dating in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL!

Before stunning the red carpet of the 2018 CMAs by revealing that they were a couple, Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane started seeing each other a couple of months ago. And after that, Lauren reached out to her friend, and Chris’ ex, Lauren “LB” Barr to let them know the two of them were dating. Bushnell told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Shop and Sip Styling Event at DSW’s Winter Wonderland on Dec. 7 that she and LB are, and will remain, friends. “I am friends with his ex Lauren,” she told us. “We all hung out together. I don’t know what their relationship status is, whether they’re officially exes, so I can’t actually comment on that, but she is one of my friends so I just wanted to make sure that we are all cool and that she’s fine with it.”

Bushnell went on to confirm that her call with LB went “fine.” “Her and I are good, we’re friends again,” she went on to tell us. “She’s the sweetest and her and I have known each other for a while as well so I just wanted to be respectful and do the right thing.” She added, “I feel like it’s girl code, you know.”

We reported earlier how Bushnell’s ex Ben Higgins did not take the news of her dating Chris as well as LB. “Ben is of course bothered by seeing his ex Lauren out and about so happy with new boyfriend Chris Lane,” a source close to Ben told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The fact that it’s all happening so publicly hurts Ben. He’s really had trouble moving on from Lauren and the relationship as he truly struggled deciding if he wanted to be the next Bachelor again or not. Ultimately, he found himself too brokenhearted over the relationship not working out to sign back up.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Lauren. In the meantime, check out her most recent photos in our gallery above.