Nicki Minaj ‘Not Surprised’ By Cardi B & Offset’s Split: Why She Refuses To Gloat About It

Nicki Minaj wasn’t shocked to hear that Cardi B and Offset had split, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to take pleasure in it, despite her ongoing beef with the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper.

“Nicki [Minaj] is not surprised that Cardi B and Offset split. Nicki is well aware of all the rumors that follow Cardi and Offset and also understands how hard it is to have a lasting relationship in the world of hip hop with everyone trying to constantly drag you down, so she understands,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. But despite their ongoing rivalry, Nicki isn’t taking pleasure in Cardi B’s heartbreak. “Nicki does feel bad though, she hates to see any young family with a small baby fall apart, so for those reasons, Nicki is trying not to gloat and will keep her mouth shut about the break… for now.”

We suppose that’s pretty noble of Nicki, to not take pride in the fact that Cardi B’s marriage has fallen apart. And we can totally understand why she wouldn’t want to gloat about it. Like our source says, at the end of the day — no matter how Nicki, 35, and Cardi B, 25, feel about each other — Cardi B and Offset, 26, have a young child together. It’d be pretty disappointing to hear that anyone would wish a relationship any ill-will when a child is involved.

As we previously informed you, Cardi B blindsided her fans with the sad news of her breakup with Offset on Dec. 4, following just one year of marriage. In an Instagram video, she told her followers, “Everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners…he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to. And we’ve got a lot of love for each other. Things have just not been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love.” Cardi B didn’t say whether Offset cheated, but since the split, fans have speculated that he may have tried to plan a threesome (without her) before they broke up. Their plan to divorce also comes just five months after the birth of daughter Kulture.

Breakups are never fun, so it’s nice to hear that Nicki isn’t throwing fuel on this fire that’s already very, very hot.