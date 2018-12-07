Cheating drama can be so, so messy – just ask Cuban Doll, who got caught up in Offset’s cheating scandal. Thankfully, she says she and Cardi B have talked and there’s no beef between them.

“I don’t know [Offset]. I’ve never even spoke with him. I never had no conversation with him,” Cuban Doll said when speaking to TMZ on Dec. 6 at the Topanga Mall. Cuban seemed nonplussed that she got tangled up in the drama surrounding Offset and Cardi B’s breakup – specifically, how some text messages allegedly show the Migos rapper trying to set up a threesome with Cuban and Summer Bunni (note: it hasn’t been confirmed if the texts were from Offset.) While such a scandal would get Cardi ready to throw hands, Ms. Doll told TMZ that she and CB are cool. “Cardi hit me up. She knows what’s up.”

“She knows I had nothing to do with that. She knows we have nothing to do with that,” Cuban told TMZ. She also said that she and Offset’s alleged mistress, Summer Bunni, are no longer friends, and accused everyone involved of being a thirsty “clout chaser.” The alleged texts were released b someone by the name of @mmmforeign, who is another one of Cuban’s former friends. Cuban told TMZ that she didn’t know about the texts until they were published online. “I really thought they were fake.”

“I’m just caught in the middle because of my name…that other girl, she has no name. She don’t do nothing. It’s all based off her trying to get clout, that’s all that it is. It’s just a bunch of clout chasin’ stuff,” Cuban told TMZ.

Cardi announced that she and Offset were splitting up on Dec. 4. “Things have just not been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love,” she said in an Instagram video. “But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know. It might take time to get a divorce.” Shortly afterward, Offset left a comment underneath the video. “Y’all won.”

As for Offset’s alleged mistress? Summer Bunni offered a tearful apology for her role in the split. “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was, you know, I kind of read and kind of see things but it took until today to actually like get into this, seeing everything,” she told TMZ. “I feel ashamed, you know like growing up, it’s a lot. But just coming from me to Cardi B, and to her fans and to her family, to her situation, um, these were never my intentions. I never wanted to break up a happy home.”