Zayn Malik: Fans Are Convinced He’s Reminiscing About His 1D Days With New Song ‘Good Years’

Is Zayn taking a walk down memory lane with his new track, ‘Good Years?’ Fans think the lyrics are all about One Direction!

Zayn Malik, 25, just dropped a new song, and it might break your heart. “Good Years” arrived on Dec. 6 and it’s a slow-tempo ballad that will pull at your heartstrings! The song is full of touching lyrics, but fans are completely convinced that Zayn uses some of those lyrics to allude to his time in One Direction. After taking a listen, fans lit up Twitter with their reactions. “WHY DO I FEEL THAT # Goodyears is about Zayn’s time in ONE DIRECTION. WHEN he was struggling within his own mind and heart. S**T.” one said in a tweet.

1D fans might be onto something. The lyrics of “Good Years” definitely take us on a stroll down memory lane. “The voices screaming loud as hell//We don’t care ’bout no one else//Nothing in the world could bring us down//Now we’re so high among the stars without a worry//And neither one, one of us wants to say we’re sorry,” Zayn croons in one verse. “Cause now the whole damn world will know//That we’re too numb and just too dumb to change the story//Neither one, one of us wants to say we’re sorry,” he continues. “IT IS ABOUT 1D LMAO AM I RIGHT?” another fan questioned on Twitter. “As soon as # goodyears started I burst into tears, Zayn really wrote a song about his time in 1D,” one fan even wrote.

Maybe, Zayn thought it was time to shed a more positive light on his time in the boy band. It was just one month ago, that the singer blasted his former bandmates in an interview. “I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you,” he said to British Vogue magazine. “That’s just the way it is. There’s things that happen and things that were said after I left. Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected.”

Listen to “Good Years” above and decide for yourself: Is this Zayn’s way of paying tribute to his former One Direction bandmates?