Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton & More Celebs Rocking Sexy Leather Thigh-High Boots

Leather thigh-high boots are the perfect footwear to rock in winter when you still want to get a few more uses out of your favorite mini-skirt. See how celebs style the over-the-knee style shoes!

You don’t need to get rid of your mini skirts and dresses just because it’s winter! Celebrities have found the perfect balance between staying warm and rocking short hemlines with one simple style tool – leather thigh-high boots. You’ll only need to show a sliver of skin with this footwear, and the thick fabric will keep your legs toasty on chilly December days.

One star who totally nailed this trend recently was Paris Hilton. The 37-year-old reality star attended Rachel Zoe‘s holiday celebration event on Nov. 28 in Los Angeles and looked holiday-ready in a black and leopard ensemble. Hilton stunned in a long-sleeve leopard-print blouse that featured a key-hole design around the high neckline. She tucked the flowy top into a black leather skater skirt that perfectly matched the thigh-high boots she was wearing.

While black boots go with everything and should be a staple in your closet, you can certainly get creative with this style. Earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez arrived on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards in a pair of burgundy over-the-knee boots that would work well with the darker hues in your winter wardrobe.

Lopez went for a monochromatic look, pairing her footwear with a crocodile wrap skirt and plunging blazer over a matching bra, all in the same maroon color. Want to see more ways that celebs have styled leather thigh-high boots? Then get clicking through our gallery above!