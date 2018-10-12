Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift & More Celebs Rocking Sexy Thigh High Boots In Bold Colors

From fire engine red to cobalt blue, celebs have been sporting bright and bold colors on their thigh high boots! See all the colorful footwear!

Bright colors have been having a major moment right now. Celebrities like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have been spotted in everything from hot pink to neon green. But tops, skirts and dresses aren’t the only place you can infuse some color into your wardrobe. Thigh high boots are a fall staple, and they come in more colors than ever.

Olivia Culpo was clearly feeling blue on Sept. 4 when she arrived at the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York. The former Miss USA showed up wearing a blue camisole tucked into a grey high-waisted skirt. The hue of her spaghetti strap top matched perfectly to the Fendi thigh high boots she was wearing. Culpo completed the look with a turquoise crocodile purse and silver rings.

Earlier this year, another famous Olivia rocked a similar pair of shoes. Olivia Munn was spotted out in Los Angeles on April 5 in a sparkly patterned Missoni mini dress which she paired with thigh high blue suede boots.

But blue isn’t the only color that celebrities have stepped into. Gwen Stefani has sported banana yellow ones, while Zara Larsson has opted for bright pink. Rihanna’s been seen in green boots and Taylor Swift has worn cranberry thigh highs. See all of the colorful boots styled by stars in the gallery above!